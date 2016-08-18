A collection of Miss Petra chairs from Myyour are next to the pool; all lighting for the house is by Skip Yeknik.
A collection of Miss Petra chairs from Myyour are next to the pool; all lighting for the house is by Skip Yeknik.
In the kitchen, which faces west to capture views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a large red work by James Jensen punctuates one wall. The induction cooktop is from Gaggenau; the sinks were sourced from Blanco.
In the kitchen, which faces west to capture views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a large red work by James Jensen punctuates one wall. The induction cooktop is from Gaggenau; the sinks were sourced from Blanco.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
The stainless steel kitchen was custom designed by them. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
The stainless steel kitchen was custom designed by them. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
The large expanses of glass frame views that were perfectly planned. The seating areas are furnished with Scandia lounge chairs that were designed by Hans Brattrud in the 1950s and are now being produced by Fjordfiesta.
The large expanses of glass frame views that were perfectly planned. The seating areas are furnished with Scandia lounge chairs that were designed by Hans Brattrud in the 1950s and are now being produced by Fjordfiesta.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
In the main house, a lofted upper level contains the master suite and an office area, furnished with an Aeron chair from Herman Miller.
In the main house, a lofted upper level contains the master suite and an office area, furnished with an Aeron chair from Herman Miller.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Set cover photo