Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
Dean Bradley
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
It Looks Like a Playland but This Home Works Hard
A toddler, a pup, and their parents fit onto a 16.5-foot-wide plot in an inner suburb of Melbourne.
Dwell
Skype Lets a Family Renovate Their Kitchen 3,700 Miles Away
An Australian family living in Singapore plans a homecoming renovation, one Skype chat at a time.
Luke Hopping