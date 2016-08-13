Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Booker McConnell Head Office Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Booker McConnell Head Office Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
Set cover photo