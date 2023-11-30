Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar & Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge & West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar & Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.