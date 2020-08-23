Calling all pet parents: These beds for dogs and cats are the cutest on the market.
Milwaukee studio Vetter Denk Architects designed this eye-catching prefab on the banks of Moose Lake, Wisconsin, as a weekend retreat.
The home was based on an idea presented by the home's owner, who was inspired by a screw-top jug of $9.99 red wine.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
Since 2005, Turkel Design has been creating prefabricated homes with a distinctly modern, contemporary design. Their Axiom series of prefab houses, launched in 2015, offers 11 distinct designs, starting at around $800,000.
From their headquarters in Austin, Texas, MA Modular provides modular homes to Louisiana and Texas, among other states. Their modern homes are typically inspired by local vernacular building types.
IndyMod’s mission is simple: to bring healthy, sustainable, durable, and beautifully designed custom homes to Indiana. The prefab home company offers contemporary designs inspired by the building vernacular of the Midwest.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
In the foreground are Float beanbag chairs and poufs from Paola Lenti. Mamagreen sofas nestle near the house on the sun-dappled deck. A 9.5-foot-tall shade cloth curtain seals off the entire length of the house when the couple is away, keeping the heat out of the interior and preventing accidental bird suicides against the floor-to-ceiling glass walls.
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The stunning midcentury home is sited around a pool—a 2005 addition that looks like it has always been there.
One of the highlights of the kitchen is the beautiful marble countertops.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
In the South Bay, San Jose–based BLAINE Architects expanded this Eichler by transforming the old carport into an atrium. A folding glass NanaWall system allows the owners to watch their kids in the playroom from the kitchen.
A look at the backyard.
The home enjoys an extra sense of privacy thanks to the bamboo which borders the yard.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
Other classic midcentury features include full-height glazing and the tongue-and-groove ceiling, painted white to add to the space's bright and airy feel.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a brick-inlay fireplace, typical of Eichler homes.
A recent renovation updated the atrium with new concrete.
Drought-tolerant plants create a lovely landscape which frames the home’s classic midcentury profile.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.