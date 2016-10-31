THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.
A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Wooten anchored the kitchen with a faux-bois coatrack from France. “Since Greg’s furniture is predominantly wood, we chose to make the interior all wood,” says Massie. “We used laser-cut mahogany and cherry plywood with jigsaw edges to make the house more like a cabin—albeit a very modern one. This puzzle piece motif is something that I’ve done in every project before and after this one—it’s a different way of having surfaces come together without having to abide by a modernist rule of panels. We can snap the whole thing together with eccentric uniformity, and it’s really simple.”
Wooten anchored the kitchen with a faux-bois coatrack from France. “Since Greg’s furniture is predominantly wood, we chose to make the interior all wood,” says Massie. “We used laser-cut mahogany and cherry plywood with jigsaw edges to make the house more like a cabin—albeit a very modern one. This puzzle piece motif is something that I’ve done in every project before and after this one—it’s a different way of having surfaces come together without having to abide by a modernist rule of panels. We can snap the whole thing together with eccentric uniformity, and it’s really simple.”
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Don't rush the bidding process. Many experts recommend obtaining bids from three different contractors so you can compare and contrast. Wait until you’ve heard back from a few different options so you can accurately analyze the results and make an educated decision.
Don't rush the bidding process. Many experts recommend obtaining bids from three different contractors so you can compare and contrast. Wait until you’ve heard back from a few different options so you can accurately analyze the results and make an educated decision.
By foregoing a fixed dining table in favor of a large American walnut wood countertop by Cuisine Elysee, the couple is able to enjoy a open space with a clear view of the back of the house and the garden terrace outside.
By foregoing a fixed dining table in favor of a large American walnut wood countertop by Cuisine Elysee, the couple is able to enjoy a open space with a clear view of the back of the house and the garden terrace outside.
Set cover photo