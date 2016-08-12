White Thassos floor and wall tile from thassos.com lines the bathroom surfaces. The vanity is custom, the sink and shower faucets are from Lacava, and the sink is Decolav. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Micene by Moonish, $324 per 36-tile box Made from formaldehyde-free plywood, the wall tiles can be configured in myriad ways. The magnetic mounting system is a boon for renters or frequent movers.
Stockholm 815 by Erin Adams for Granada Tile, $8 per tile Granada has made a name for itself through its Mediterranean-themed offerings, but this cement piece is from its new foray into Nordic motifs.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
Blue Dolomite from Ann Sacks is a marble-like stone with a lovely blue-gray tone.
These cool pixelated patterns from Trend USA's FEEL collection, featuring tile mosaics made from post-consumer recycled materials. In addition to the six shown here, there are 22 more motifs that will work on walls and floors throughout your home.
The Salvatori marble tiles in the bathroom were added at the last minute, once everyone was confident that they would not put the project over budget.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Edith Heath, Oval tile, 1960s.
In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
Halo-Halo tiles by Paola Navone for Bisazza. The Italian designer, who worked alongside Sottsass and other avant-garde Alchimia and Memphis group members, has designed a series of nine graphic mosaic tiles that can be arranged at will.
The office design was inspired by “blues, jazz and Bossa Nova." Tiled walls help optimize acoustics.
