Three of the cabins sleep four, while one sleeps seven.
Large, angular windows frame views of the mountains and valleys in the main cabin, which comprises a collective dining area and a lounge with built-in benches and a stone-clad fireplace.
The walls and the ceilings of the cabins are dressed with poplar plywood and the flooring is made from locally sourced ash.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
"In the guest bedroom, it really feels like you're on a boat. It's like you're part of nature,
"The light is always changing, so the house has a lot of movement. Every second it's a different experience,
Modernist Adirondack chairs pull up to a fire pit just outside the cabin and provide a place to sit and mountain gaze while breaking from work.
The bathroom is outfitted with a skylight above a rain shower.
A loft-style reading nook is situated above the bathroom.
A fold-out counter with stools and a push-out awning window provides a place to work or dine while experiencing outdoor connection.
Matte-black tile laid in a chevron pattern provides a backdrop for a wood-burning fireplace in the living area.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.
A skylight above the shower illuminates the master bathroom.
In the kitchen, both the timber frame and cabinetry are made of Douglas fir. “We wanted to keep the material palette limited,” says architect and homeowner Sherry Scott. A ladder leads to a loft that doubles as an office and extra sleeping space. The custom sectional in the living area is by Bimma Loft.