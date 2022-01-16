In the West Village neighborhood of Davis, a college town located 15 miles west of Sacramento, teams at Honda and UC Davis kitted out a 1,945-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house with experimental and on-the-market technology to accomplish net-zero energy consumption. With smart home concepts continuing to build momentum, the definition is steadily becoming refined but is still open to interpretation. "Although smart-home demos often focus on gadgets, the 'smart' in Honda Smart Home refers to an intense focus on energy efficiency, energy management, and sustainability," says project leader Michael Koenig.