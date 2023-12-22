Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
David Smith
Follow
15
Saves
Followers
Following
Saves
View All
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.