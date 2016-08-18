From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
