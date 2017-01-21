The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
The floor plan.
The floor plan.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Danish company Onecollection holds the license to Finn Juhl's fantastic mid-century furniture, and they've just released his panel system (which you can see in person at his home, now a museum).
Danish company Onecollection holds the license to Finn Juhl's fantastic mid-century furniture, and they've just released his panel system (which you can see in person at his home, now a museum).
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
Set cover photo