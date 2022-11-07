See this year’s best-designed
holiday gifts
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Cabins
Prefabs
Midcentury
ADUs
Farmhouses
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Featured
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
David Raccuglia
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Nestled among a ring of trees, the 1960 residence offers ample privacy. In addition, a wide deck wraps around the entire exterior, allowing plenty of space to enjoy the natural setting.
The kitchen is outfitted with modern appliances, mixing in warm wood and cool metals.
All the spaces in the house enjoy courtyard access.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.