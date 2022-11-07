See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
SubscribeSign In
Nestled among a ring of trees, the 1960 residence offers ample privacy. In addition, a wide deck wraps around the entire exterior, allowing plenty of space to enjoy the natural setting.
Nestled among a ring of trees, the 1960 residence offers ample privacy. In addition, a wide deck wraps around the entire exterior, allowing plenty of space to enjoy the natural setting.
The kitchen is outfitted with modern appliances, mixing in warm wood and cool metals.
The kitchen is outfitted with modern appliances, mixing in warm wood and cool metals.
All the spaces in the house enjoy courtyard access.
All the spaces in the house enjoy courtyard access.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.