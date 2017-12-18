- Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
Outdoor Tub: A tucked-away bathtub provides a private backyard oasis. “We kind of got carried away,” resident Maury Strong recalls of the decision to place the 59-inch freestanding Keren basin outdoors. “My view was, ‘Let’s just do it all.”’ The extra effort paid off—the outdoor bath is among her grandchildren’s favorite parts of the house. Her husband, Ron Caron, also enjoys relaxing there.
Of the facade, Maury says, “It doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, but it’s definitely one of the cooler houses in our area.”
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
The family retreat abuts a rocky cliff in Herfell, Norway. The central cabin provides communal living spaces, while the two cabins that flank it are used as private sleeping quarters.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
Elysian Landscapes modernized a classic brownstone by creating a private bi-level patio with clean, built-in seating for outdoor dining.
Casa Narigua - P+0 Arquitectura
“The home’s color pallet in terms of walls, floors and cabinetry is very neutral and minimal, which allows for splashes of color to be added tastefully with furniture and art pieces,” Lewis said. C2 Paint’s “Architectural White” and American oak flooring act as a backdrop.
The spacious living room, filled with vintage furnishings by Harry Bertoia, Paul McCobb, overlooks the heavily wooded site, which adjoins a protected watershed. Photo by: Jason Schmidt
This is John Lautner's Sheats House from 1963.
Private, serene and strikingly innovative, this sustainably designed home by Louise Nettleton Architects is destined to focus your zen. Manicured gardens, sweeping vistas and sandstone courtyards surround this home and provide the backdrop for many views through its glass walls. A seemingly floating escape, the library is soaked in natural light and perfectly outfitted to guide you through your next read. Learn more about this property at Sydney Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2gtgSii
