For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
Set cover photo