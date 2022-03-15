The 1958 Lew House by Richard Neutra is located at <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">1456 Sunset Plaza Drive, just a few turns up from Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The front facade is dominated by a double carport, which Neutra designed with floor-to-ceiling glass along two sides facing the interior.</span>
Earning the nickname
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
The columns fan out at the top, with one overlapping the next to created a layered, canopy-like roof.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
To harmonize the interiors with the otherworldly character of the house, Vugrin built tables and shelves that swept across rooms from the ceiling to the floor.
Sputnik-like lamps, made by Vugrin, hang above the spiraling dining table.
The circular master bedroom is supported by an illuminated, mushroom-shaped structure.
Every interior surface was crafted, inlaid, or textured with natural materials such as steel, mahogany, or glass tiles.
