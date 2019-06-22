Drawing inspiration from Japanese contemporary architecture, Jorge Alonso Albendea gave the home a modern and minimalist aesthetic.
Drawing inspiration from Japanese contemporary architecture, Jorge Alonso Albendea gave the home a modern and minimalist aesthetic.
Inspired by years of traveling through Europe and Africa in their camper van, a Portuguese couple converted a Mercedes Benz truck into a mobile surf hotel, which is known as the Surf Truck Hotel.
Inspired by years of traveling through Europe and Africa in their camper van, a Portuguese couple converted a Mercedes Benz truck into a mobile surf hotel, which is known as the Surf Truck Hotel.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
Monogram Modern Home 2016 – San Francisco #MMHT #SF #monogrammodern
Monogram Modern Home 2016 – San Francisco #MMHT #SF #monogrammodern
To combat the environmental impact of a shortage of green spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, local firm VTN Architecture designs homes with lush interiors. Stepping Park House exudes a greenhouse vibe with a plethora of trees and foliage spanning all three levels of the 5,081-square-foot abode.
To combat the environmental impact of a shortage of green spaces in Ho Chi Minh City, local firm VTN Architecture designs homes with lush interiors. Stepping Park House exudes a greenhouse vibe with a plethora of trees and foliage spanning all three levels of the 5,081-square-foot abode.
Dada
Dada
Front Yard View of Villa
Front Yard View of Villa
If you want to stay motivated, focused, and productive through the winter months, here are some tips to help keep your spirits up as you breeze through your tasks at work.
If you want to stay motivated, focused, and productive through the winter months, here are some tips to help keep your spirits up as you breeze through your tasks at work.
'73 BMW 2002
'73 BMW 2002
In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to showcase the owner’s prized collection. Set on a 10,300-square-foot narrow lot in Austin, Texas, the Autohaus was created to devise a fully functional gallery-like space. With automobile upkeep and display as the starting point, Matt Fajkus Architecture designed an asymmetrical home that's set on a rectangular base with a 20-foot cantilevered second floor to house the living space.
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to showcase the owner’s prized collection. Set on a 10,300-square-foot narrow lot in Austin, Texas, the Autohaus was created to devise a fully functional gallery-like space. With automobile upkeep and display as the starting point, Matt Fajkus Architecture designed an asymmetrical home that's set on a rectangular base with a 20-foot cantilevered second floor to house the living space.
Sandwiched in-between a pair of brick apartment buildings in Paris lies a technicolor basketball court. Basketball fan and founder of the French fashion brand Pigalle, Stéphane Ashpool collaborated with Parisian creative agency Ill-Studio and Nike to make over the site. The basketball court’s walls and floor encircle players in saturated and smooth shades, where shots can be made off of a bright pink backboard. The overall effect is set with a vibrant gradient aesthetic featuring a color palette of high-contrast grape, deep yellows, and bold blues.
Sandwiched in-between a pair of brick apartment buildings in Paris lies a technicolor basketball court. Basketball fan and founder of the French fashion brand Pigalle, Stéphane Ashpool collaborated with Parisian creative agency Ill-Studio and Nike to make over the site. The basketball court’s walls and floor encircle players in saturated and smooth shades, where shots can be made off of a bright pink backboard. The overall effect is set with a vibrant gradient aesthetic featuring a color palette of high-contrast grape, deep yellows, and bold blues.
The home’s “library” features books hanging from the ceiling via a stylish turquoise counterweight.
The home’s “library” features books hanging from the ceiling via a stylish turquoise counterweight.
The suspended fireplace anchors a cozy seating area.
The suspended fireplace anchors a cozy seating area.
Outside view
Outside view
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
The series of pitched white buildings was inspired by the work of architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. “The shell of the house is a very simple form,” says Matthew Ford, “no turns or intersecting roof sections. This allowed me to use solid but inexpensive framing and roofing crews. We are always looking for the point where simplicity and luxury meet.”
The series of pitched white buildings was inspired by the work of architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. “The shell of the house is a very simple form,” says Matthew Ford, “no turns or intersecting roof sections. This allowed me to use solid but inexpensive framing and roofing crews. We are always looking for the point where simplicity and luxury meet.”
Busick refreshed the house’s east-facing façade by painting the trim a bold black that echoes the steel addition at the rear.
Busick refreshed the house’s east-facing façade by painting the trim a bold black that echoes the steel addition at the rear.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
Scott Pitek designed this gabled structure for Betty Rahman on a 5,000-square-foot lot in Portland, Oregon.
The first floor houses a machine shop--where prototypes for LED lighting and folding glass facades are fabricated for Larissa's architecture office, housed on the second floor along with Jeff's industrial design studio. The third story is the couple's and their seven-year-old daughter's living space, making for an ideal commute.
The first floor houses a machine shop--where prototypes for LED lighting and folding glass facades are fabricated for Larissa's architecture office, housed on the second floor along with Jeff's industrial design studio. The third story is the couple's and their seven-year-old daughter's living space, making for an ideal commute.
Set cover photo