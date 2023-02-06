Though the house was expanded in back to make room for a new bedroom and extended living room, there was still plenty of room for a patio and terraced outdoor space.
The master bathroom's double-sink vanity
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
A classic midcentury Eames chair helps anchor the living room and, when Beau is napping, provide a quiet spot to curl up with a book.
The couple rarely needs to turn on an interior electric light until sundown—and even if the ridge skylight extends their mortgage payments a little longer, Amy says “I’m so glad we did it—it’s what makes the house.”
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.