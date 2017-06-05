Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Museo Anahuacalli
"Though Diego Rivera’s studio in San Angel is very well-known and visited, few people visit the Museo Anahuacalli, which Rivera designed. Intended to be a gift to the city, this was his last project before he died and had to be completed by architect Juan O´Gorman. It is an unusual museum charged with Diego’s vibe and an eclectic mix of architectural elements."
A climb to the top of the hill at the center of Jingshan Park, situated just north of the Forbidden City, offers the best views of Beijing. Here, one can take in a skyline that displays the city's stark contrast between the traditional and contemporary.
Say Buenos Aires and you may hear a droning chorus of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” buzzing in your ears but this sprawling metropolis offers a veritable feast of architectural delights from Beaux Arts to Brutalism.
Refugio de Camping by It Met Estudio
This airy, prefab bar was a perfect visual representation for the adventurous Argentinian outdoor and lifestyle brand.
Portrait of Raymond Loewy taken by Julius Schulman.
Daoust and Baker sit among a Siwa tote bag by Naoto Fukasawa, Cutter benches and shelves by Niels Hvass, and Dots wall hooks by Tveit & Tornøe for Muuto.
Danish furniture designer Hans Wegner in his studio. Photo courtesy PP MØBLER.
The Biblioteca Nacional is housed in one of the most stunning examples of the Brutalist architecture movement, designed by revered Argentine architect Clorinda Testa in 1961. The entrance is free with identification, and the quiet reading room is the ideal place for getting work done. Agüero 2502.
A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.
A series of long stairs leads to Maison Amtrak, which is set below street level. The entranceway demonstrates Cohen’s love of Japanese design with a geometric simplicity matched only by the formal elegance of the stained Douglas fir two-by-fours.
Tasked with transforming a 93-square-foot brick boiler room into a guesthouse, architect and metalworker Christi Azevedo flexed her creative muscle. The architect spent a year and a half designing and fabricating nearly everything in the structure save for the original brick walls. "I treated the interior like a custom piece of furniture," she says.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
Three thin slabs have been staggered vertically through the space to create three distinct floors and allow light to flood in from the front, back, and roof. The white Saari kitchen makes the most of a compact space.
A custom white oak sliding door fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager opens to a guest room with a Bilge lounge chair by Uhuru.
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
Bernstein specified sequenced walnut veneers in the kitchen and dining area and counters from Caesarstone. The Chrysalis bar stool is by One & Co for Council. A Foscarini pendant hangs above Ligne Roset’s Eaton table and bench.
Generous storage is key to an uncluttered look. Drawers for shoes tuck away under the raised mezzanine floor.
To reinforce a streamlined aesthetic, materials move from the inside out and from room to room. A Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen extends through a window to the backyard. The basalt path in the house continues outside and up the outdoor stairs.
Ultramar is the largest apartment in the building with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The original wooden beams were left exposed and painted white, and the skylights were restored to allow for natural light.