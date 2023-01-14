Dwell House
The red and yellow masonry features are made of glazed bricks from Pacific Clay, and the woodstove is from Fire Orb.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
Gray, spider-like "legs
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
"The concrete Clé tiles have light and dark blue colors to match the kitchen, with a white triangles that match the slope of the roof and the color of the sky,
Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.