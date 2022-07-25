SubscribeSign In
Before the Moumings built their house, they camped out on their six acres while preparing the land for farming, planting grass and clover in place of soybean stubble. As the house arose from its foundation, soil-fixing plants grew from seed. Now the couple can focus on growing food.
Though some might have seen the gritty and desolate Mission block that houses Stable Cafe as an obstacle, Malcolm Davis embraced the transitional backdrop when imagining not only a cafe, but an incubator for local businesses that aims to foster a sense of community. The cafe was once an 1800s carriage house, and was severely neglected over the years before the extensive restoration and revitalization effort by Davis. The light-filled interior boasts soaring ceilings and exposed beams, along with a modern custom steel staircase which leads to the lofted seating area. A spacious communal courtyard provides an urban oasis and gathering area for Stable Collective entrepreneurs and neighborhood patrons alike, while Malcolm Davis Architecture holds its offices in the old hayloft above the cafe. 2128 Folsom Street
In Seattle's rapidly developing South Lake Union neighborhood, the Art Stable is a classic example of urban infill. Built on the site of a former horse stable, the seven-story mixed-use building carries its history into the future with highly adaptable live/work units.
“The stable/garage was built with two intersecting gable roof forms," Schaer says, which didn't match up with the inteiror spaces within. “In order to provide a unified, singular main space, we dropped a flat ceiling at the entrance and linked it up with the main gable visible from the street.”
