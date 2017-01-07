Tamotsu Nakada enlisted his friend, architect Koji Tsutsui to design his 793-square-foot home on an equally tiny lot. By chopping the downslope of the roof diagonally, Tsutsui made the interior of the so-called Bent House feel more expansive, and allowed sunlight to stream inside.
The main room is conceived as a series of revolving scenes, bracketed by cabinets and a wall of FilzFelt, layered in panels to dampen sound.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
