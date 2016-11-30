Cool with a Capital "C" Submitted by Giuseppe Saltarelli Designer's Statement: "The slogan “Cool with a Capital C” and my custom made font illustration dictated the style of the design. After that the challenge was to take something from each Capital and make it work together. For Amsterdam I went with their signature bicycle, for Antwerp it was the diamonds they are famous for, Valencia, I chose to go with the Bull, for Vienna where Mozart came from and is the music capital of the World I went with the Treble Clef and finally for Zürich I decided to add circle spots which represents the Swiss cheese holes and/or pieces of chocolate. The choice of colour was another challenge where I wanted to go with a feminine colour that men would not be embarrassed with. I think it worked."