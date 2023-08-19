Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Daniel N. Colburn II
Follow
4
Saves
Followers
Following
Black House Farm, located in Hampshire, England, is currently listed for £6,250,000 (approximately $7,965,625 USD) by The Modern House.
Mature trees wrap the historic home, presenting an idyllic oasis in the heart of Los Angeles.
The master bathroom's double-sink vanity
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.