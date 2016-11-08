In addition to reconstructing an open living room, Loft Szczecin had to subdivide four smaller spaces to create privacy in the expansive warehouse.
In addition to reconstructing an open living room, Loft Szczecin had to subdivide four smaller spaces to create privacy in the expansive warehouse.
In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.
In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.
A family in Hamburg, Germany, turned a kitschy turn-of-the-century villa into a high-design home with a few exterior tricks, including sheathing the exterior in one-dimensional, murdered-out black.
A family in Hamburg, Germany, turned a kitschy turn-of-the-century villa into a high-design home with a few exterior tricks, including sheathing the exterior in one-dimensional, murdered-out black.
After renovation.
After renovation.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
Architects Sara and Jeremy Imhoff and their son Jonah use the renovated kitchen in their 1918 bungalow in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.
Architects Sara and Jeremy Imhoff and their son Jonah use the renovated kitchen in their 1918 bungalow in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.
A door frame was preserved as "a sculptural memory piece," Sara Imhoff says, after a wall separating the old kitchen from a small dining room was demolished. The countertops and backsplash are by Caesarstone.
A door frame was preserved as "a sculptural memory piece," Sara Imhoff says, after a wall separating the old kitchen from a small dining room was demolished. The countertops and backsplash are by Caesarstone.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Though the home is expansive, the team made certain to waste as little space as possible. Clever moments of storage, like this sliding shoe closet, abound.
Though the home is expansive, the team made certain to waste as little space as possible. Clever moments of storage, like this sliding shoe closet, abound.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
The entrance level’s master bedroom has engineered oak floors and a full wall of built-in closets.
The entrance level’s master bedroom has engineered oak floors and a full wall of built-in closets.
Set cover photo