Wire Series Coffee Table is a minimal coffee table created by England-based designer George Riding. The wire series coffee table is a direct result of the exploration and investigation into the relationship between passive and active objects. Passive objects are those that indirectly interact with user, requiring other objects, in order to initiate the interaction. Due to this, they are often considered secondary in the experience, resulting in a banal and mundane form that provides the user with a limited and meaningless experience.