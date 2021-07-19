The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
“We want the house to blend into the environment and feel like part of this place, not stand out,” says architect Ben Callery.
Clean, lightweight furniture pieces of different styles have been integrated into the living room.
Originally built in 1964 by architect Albert Lanier, this home overlooking the Mount Sutro Open Reserve in San Francisco has been renovated by Feldman Architecture for an active, yoga- and travel-loving couple. The residence features a triangular alcove, sloped gardens, and a plunge pool, channeling a Japanese ski cabin with updated materials like sleek white oak and steel.
The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
The master bedroom is now a sophisticated retreat with a meaningful connection to the backyard. A Ted Boerner bed purchased at San Francisco’s HEWN rests atop a Rug Company rug.
The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
Remarkable for its walls of triple-glazed glass, Snorre Stinessen Architecture’s Ejford Cabin straddles two stone ridges on northern Norway’s Hallvardøy Island. Perched on a concrete slab, it intentionally capitalizes upon passive solar conditions and features thick insulation to minimize energy output.
Located in Ojochal, Costa Rica, at the edge of a large tropical rain forest, the multi-disciplinary firm of A-01 (A Company / A Foundation) designed a prefabricated home that would respond to its local environment by exclusively using passive climate control.
Located 328 feet from the mainland and 2.5 hours from Stockholm, Gåsharsskäret and its five buildings provide the bones for an ideal weekend getaway with family and friends.
Upon entering the front door, guests and residents are welcomed inside via the sunny atrium—a signature feature in Eichler homes. Lush greenery fills the space, creating an instant connection with nature.
A look inside the detached structure. More glass-inset blocks brighten the small space, staged only with a few pieces of Wright-designed furniture.
Offered at $850,000 the 1955 Toufic H. Kalil House in Manchester, New Hampshire, is one of only seven Usonian Automatics ever constructed. Held in the family for almost 40 years, it hit the market for the first time this October.
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire—which features works by the likes of Monet, Picasso, and O’Keefe—just added Frank Lloyd Wright’s Toufic H. Kalil House to its collection. The home is one of seven Usonian Automatic homes in existence, and now it will be preserved ad infinitum thanks to an anonymous donor.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
"It is a tremendous challenge to build 9,000 feet from the ground, and the site typically receives more than 500 inches of snowfall per year," says architect Brian MacKay-Lyons. "There were no roads or services, and we needed to minimize the amount of concrete used in this project due to the high cost of pouring concrete on a mountaintop."
Accessible only by foot, the On Mountain Hut is sited on Piz Lunghin, or “the roof of Europe,” the continent’s only triple watershed. Water here flows into the Danube, Rhine, and Po rivers.
Geometric in form, the cabin mirrors the jagged peaks in the distance.
The hut combines “our love of mountains with our love of design. It fuses tradition with innovation,” the brand explains.
Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés’s Mexico City home covers nearly 11,000 square feet. Rombo III spans three stories and is named after its sharp geometry. The home has a predominately white color palette—it's swathed in stucco, sand, and cement, with Spanish travertine floors. However, it takes on the hues of its surroundings—be it the gray or blue of the sky, or a hint of green from the lush foliage surrounding the house. With a meditation pond inside, the space is a serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Kanye West's domed prefab designs are influenced by Star Wars filming locations in southern Tunisia.
The bright and airy living room overlooks the verdant backyard, providing tree house-like vibes.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
This compact vacation home by TACO—or, Taller de Arquitectura Contextual—is immersed in southeastern Mexico’s wild landscape. The home is designed for a pair of young adults, and the firm’s objective was to achieve a reflective and contemplative place that links the occupants with the surrounding environment. The result is an intuitive, functional, and simple living experience that offers great spatial warmth.
The curves continue into the rest of the apartment via arched ceilings and door openings. Stone flooring is found throughout the apartment as well.
