In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.