The home was designed as much for outdoor living as it was for indoor living, with a large porch around the home.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
The petite prefab cabin only took eight days to assemble once arriving to Switzerland.
Kelly, Christen, and their dog Lucy seen standing in front of their home in summer.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
Sited on a triangular plot, Barnhouse Werkhoven enjoys a small front yard with sun in the afternoon, and a rear garden looking out to the fields.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The couple wanted the cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawled by the night sky and mountains that surround us."
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
The two halves of the home can be sectioned off with sliding glass doors—one side for the parrot, and one for the cat.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
A strip of clerestory windows brings in lots of natural light to the living room, while their high sills encourage privacy from the lane.
Tiny homes and shipping containers have inspired many homeowners to seek out home office ideas for small spaces, like the one pictured here. A clever loft makes the perfect home office space without overcrowding this diminutive abode by New Zealand–based company, Build Tiny.
A place of unspoilt nature, the island property spans approximately 1.6 acres.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the building to protect the timber siding from the snow and rain.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.