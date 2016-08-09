The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
From 2011 Architectural Digest article, "Design Firm Commune Renovates Derek Mattison's Bachelor Pad"
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Out one of the large windows is a view of the old power station building and tower. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
