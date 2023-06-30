The wood-paneled garage is currently set up as a home gym and a play area.
The Baltic birch plywood is offset by matte black handles from Omnia and a polished concrete floor.
When you first approach the loft, you can choose to enter through a simple door, or through the garage door that slides back completely. This reveals the main workshop floor that has its own bathroom and painted concrete floors.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.