SubscribeSign In
The wood-paneled garage is currently set up as a home gym and a play area.
The wood-paneled garage is currently set up as a home gym and a play area.
The Baltic birch plywood is offset by matte black handles from Omnia and a polished concrete floor.
The Baltic birch plywood is offset by matte black handles from Omnia and a polished concrete floor.
When you first approach the loft, you can choose to enter through a simple door, or through the garage door that slides back completely. This reveals the main workshop floor that has its own bathroom and painted concrete floors.
When you first approach the loft, you can choose to enter through a simple door, or through the garage door that slides back completely. This reveals the main workshop floor that has its own bathroom and painted concrete floors.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.