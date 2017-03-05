The upper level contains the master bedroom and the kids' room. "We wanted the upstairs gallery that connects the two bedrooms to be as open as possible," principal Aljosa Dekleva says. "The rope mesh works as a fence for security, but is also performs as a multifunctional transparent wall on which one can hang different objects." A desk provides an additional workspace.
Dekton by Cosentino, composed of glass, porcelain, and quartz, will release five new colors at the show, among them Vegha, seen on the staircase above.