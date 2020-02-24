The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Built in 1985 by architects Jeter, Cook and Jepsen, this mid-century modern home enjoys thrilling views of Lords Cove, Calves Island and the Connecticut river through brilliant glass walls. Sprawling almost 6,000 square feet, this is a truly exceptional residence with a wide array of amenities.
The home’s living room can be kept open to the elements, or sectioned off with sliding glass walls. A natural concrete slab acts as an exterior barrier, and freijó wood and track lighting define the interior space. C10 sofa by Marcus Ferreira and vintage Poltrona Molé chair by Sergio Rodrigues provide casual seating. Across the partition wall, a Jader Almeida table anchors the dining room.
Following the birth of their second daughter, Reinaldo and Piti Cóser knew they needed a bigger home that could provide domestic refuge from the relentless energy of São Paulo without separating them from it completely. After purchasing a site in the centrally located Jardim Europa neighborhood, they turned to architect and close friend Marcio Kogan to help them accomplish their dream. The resulting structure features a garden that is separated from the living room by only a sliding door, creating one large mixed-use living space. While this gives the home a feeling of tranquility, the rooftop deck yields intimate views of the city, reminding viewers of its nearby influence.
View from the living room of the Valéria P. Cirell House in Morumbi, São Paulo, Brazil (1957–58). Photo by Nelson Kon.
The concrete wall echoes the curves of the pool’s portholes.
