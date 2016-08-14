A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Husband and wife Tim Stokes and Nathalie Wolberg left their pint-size Parisian apartment behind to undertake a hands-on renovation of an industrial, 6,000-square-foot warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium. It’s now home to an expansive live/work space containing two studios—one for each of them—two exhibition galleries, and an integrated courtyard.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The master bedroom.
Olivia's bedroom.
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
Although the built-in storage eliminated the need for a lot of furniture, classic items like the Eames walnut stool and Executive Aluminum Group chair, and De La Espada's 011 Atlantico bed.
Residents Ethan and David gave architect Anne Barrett of 30E design one directive when renovating their attic space into a master suite: to make it feel like a refuge, their own private boutique hotel. Although an adult retreat was impossible after their children, Marly and Yandel, adopted it, the resulting colorful design is a true getaway. Photos courtesy 30E design
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
