The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
The street-facing facade leans into the landscape with a three-foot-deep cantilever and toward a pathway of hexagonal concrete pavers.
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.
