SubscribeSign In
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
Ryan McLaughlin watches the sunset from the deck of the 160-square-foot tiny home he built, with no prior experience, at his parents’ horse ranch in Georgetown, Texas. Soon, the trailer-mounted cabin will be moved to a vineyard, where it will operate grid-free and be available to rent for short stays.
The Airstream Haus, parked in Ojai, California. August says that when your dwelling is small, it’s important to make the most of outdoor space.
The Airstream Haus, parked in Ojai, California. August says that when your dwelling is small, it’s important to make the most of outdoor space.
While many people might steer clear of old, dilapidated travel trailers, Kerri Cole and Patrick Neely of Colorado Caravan prefer to do just the opposite—which is why we’ve long been fans of their work. Last year, the Denver-based couple shared how they restored a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter on a lean $19,000 budget. Today, they're back to give us the lowdown on their latest revamp: a 1966 Airstream Safari named Margot.
While many people might steer clear of old, dilapidated travel trailers, Kerri Cole and Patrick Neely of Colorado Caravan prefer to do just the opposite—which is why we’ve long been fans of their work. Last year, the Denver-based couple shared how they restored a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter on a lean $19,000 budget. Today, they're back to give us the lowdown on their latest revamp: a 1966 Airstream Safari named Margot.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
The four panels of aquamarine and green look like a work of art.
The four panels of aquamarine and green look like a work of art.
Water and food feeders were salvaged from the old chicken coop.
Water and food feeders were salvaged from the old chicken coop.
The coop has radiant heated floors inside.
The coop has radiant heated floors inside.
An energy-efficient, Danish wood-burning stove by Rais anchors one corner of the living room.
An energy-efficient, Danish wood-burning stove by Rais anchors one corner of the living room.
Once the charming abode of actress Molly Parker, best known for her roles in <i>Deadwood</i> and <i>House of Cards</i>, 1816 Lake Shore is a 1923 build that has retained all of the classic, covetable elements of a bungalow. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The freestanding midcentury fireplace on a retro brick flooring adds rustic charm to the living room</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Deadwood
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
A timber staircase accesses the loft-like office and is wider at the bottom, where it doubles as shelving.
A timber staircase accesses the loft-like office and is wider at the bottom, where it doubles as shelving.