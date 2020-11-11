The cozy room is now a library with custom shelving for the owner’s books and records. There’s a bar behind the sliding door, and the chair is from Erik Jorgensen and the vintage footstool is the client’s own.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
The kitchen is illuminated by the largest of several light wells. A dining table from Batay-Csorba flanks the end of an island, which also features a Disegno D4 faucet by Aquadesign and a XOOTUBE 38 IP40 pendant by LED Linear handing overhead. The space also features a Gaggenau cooktop along the opposite side.
Bathroom
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
The Burkes eliminated glare by minimizing the number of windows on the east and west sides of their house. On the south, though, windows are taller and offer views of trees even though the house is in the heart of downtown Charlottesville. The direct light that enters through the flanks of the house is mediated via a sophisticated array of blinds, tints, a trellis calibrated to cut light from April through August, and several bald cypress trees that provide shade in summer but lose their leaves in winter, allowing light (and heat) to infuse the house. Baby cypress trees, about nine feet tall, should cost around $100 each at your local nursery.
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
The Lodge
