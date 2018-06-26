A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.
Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
The master bedroom opens on two sides to the outdoors, where Lockyer placed a custom black-chrome wall clock.
Featuring LaCantina's Aluminum Thermally Controlled Multi Slide System with Bronze Anodized Finish.
A lushly landscaped bluestone terrace leads guests to the dining porch, which benefits from two LaCantina Multi-Slide Doors that measure 18 feet wide and nine feet tall.
Vaulted ceilings and an expansive LaCantina Multi-Slide Door in the integrated living room and kitchen creates an airy, open atmosphere. It also echoes the experience of the former home.
Built-in units can solve storage issues while making your office space look like it was there all along.
Picture Book Library in Iwaki City, Japan-Built in 2005, the Picture Book Museum gave the preschoolers of Iwaki, Fukushima, a space to call their own. Turned off by the shhh-ing atmosphere of traditional libraries, the Picture Book Library's founder gave architect Tadao Ando free rein to create a space that would be inviting for children. His only order was to make sure the covers of the books were visible. The glass-walled and vibrant end result was celebrated as a new paradigm in educational spaces in Japan, and as an architectural masterpiece. Photo: Ken Lee 2010
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.
A unique configuration of Marvin windows, including Troft Double Hung windows make this kitchen a light-filled sanctuary. #marvin #woodbeams #kitchen #slate #rustic
Marvin Ultimate Casement windows in this beautiful Nashville kitchen, as seen in a winning entry in the 2014 Marvin Architects Challenge. Architect: Blaine Bonadies, Bonadies Architect #subwaytile #marvin #kitchen
The Boxwood House is a 2014 Architects Challenge winner with an open and airy kitchen thanks to Marvin Ultimate Swinging French doors. Architect: Mahdad Saniee of Saniee Architects LLC #Marvin #kitchen #marble #white
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
Our Morrison sectional offers the ultimate in comfort with a clean, modern appearance. A deep seat encourages sink-in lounging and makes it a practical solution for family rooms.
Created start to finish by U.S. makers, our Passage collection features a modern stripe that adds personality to your bedroom.
Bathroom inspiration #nnd
