An interior sketch, with pendant lamps, by Ralph Fournier. Image courtesy of Maryville University.
The large expanses of glass frame views that were perfectly planned. The seating areas are furnished with Scandia lounge chairs that were designed by Hans Brattrud in the 1950s and are now being produced by Fjordfiesta.
The bright orange frame of this glazed door adds a sense of modern exuberance to the deck off of Francesco Moncada and Mafalda Rangel’s bedroom. The sunny, open space reveals both a Loop chair by Willy Guhl and the tile rooftops of Syracuse, where the water is never far off.
Gunnar Knechtel Photography, Italy, Sicily, Town: Syracuse, Island of Ortigia. The house of Francesco Moncada,. Typical street in the Island of Ortigia. Old ancient greek street layout.photographed on the 27+28,12.2010 for Dwell Magazine
Gunnar Knechtel Photography, Italy, Sicily, Town: Syracuse, Island of Ortigia. The house of Francesco Moncada. In the picture view from a friends terasse of Francesco with a view overlooking the Island of Ortigia which is set on the mediterrian sea. photographed on the 27+28,12.2010 for Dwell Magazine
Gunnar Knechtel Photography, Italy, Sicily, Town: Syracuse, Island of Ortigia. The house of Francesco Moncada.The market of Syracuse, photographed on the 27+28,12.2010 for Dwell Magazine
The neo-classical building that houses Le Pigalle is done in the local Parisian style known as La Nouvelle Athènes and features conic moldings and friezes. The neon signs that adorn the exterior reference the frequent use of neon throughout the Pigalle neighborhood.
Each hut consists of two bedrooms with double beds, a small alcove, bathroom, shower, and small kitchen. Stinessen made sure to provide enough built-in storage for visitors, while also keeping the surfaces natural and raw.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.