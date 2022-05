Pipo Small Pipo refers to the traditional wood barrel used for the transport and storage of wine. The mobility of the product is associated to the commercial expansion of the wine and it is as if each person carried this cultural history when carrying Pipo. This piece was produced in agglomerated black cork cluster, referring to the tone of aged casks. This material also makes it lightweight and slip resistant. The rope emphasizes the old look and it can be either produced in other colors, making it most fun and adaptable to the environment and taste of people. Size W32 x D32 x H38 cm / W12,6’’ x D12,6’’ x H14,9’’. Weight 4 kg.