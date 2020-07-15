Nicknamed “Woody”, this 236-square-foot trailer which has taken a young, upwardly-mobile couple from Austin, Texas, to the Rocky Mountains hamlet of Marble, Colorado. The trailer, which cost just around $50,000 to build has modern birch-veneer plywood fit outs and skylights, and accommodates a half-size refrigerator, eight-inch-deep storage compartments built into the floor, a loft bed and even a galvanized-steel cow trough bathtub.
Nicknamed “Woody”, this 236-square-foot trailer which has taken a young, upwardly-mobile couple from Austin, Texas, to the Rocky Mountains hamlet of Marble, Colorado. The trailer, which cost just around $50,000 to build has modern birch-veneer plywood fit outs and skylights, and accommodates a half-size refrigerator, eight-inch-deep storage compartments built into the floor, a loft bed and even a galvanized-steel cow trough bathtub.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.
They have lived in their tiny house for more than a year now, and Robert says that the most challenging, but also the most educational and character-enriching aspect of the project was realizing that mistakes made during construction (like an imperfect mitered corner) will be forever remembered, and experienced first hand in the years to come.
They have lived in their tiny house for more than a year now, and Robert says that the most challenging, but also the most educational and character-enriching aspect of the project was realizing that mistakes made during construction (like an imperfect mitered corner) will be forever remembered, and experienced first hand in the years to come.
Corrugated metal siding on the front of the house.
Corrugated metal siding on the front of the house.
The tiny home was built on a trailer for easy mobility.
The tiny home was built on a trailer for easy mobility.
Fishbeyn and Wright love that their home is set in a natural landscape with an incredible mountain view.
Fishbeyn and Wright love that their home is set in a natural landscape with an incredible mountain view.
"Psychology and emotional response play big roles when you're living in such a relatively small space, so subtle moves can have a large impact." Whether one is looking for a weekend retreat or a mobile home equipped for an extended sojourn, the two founders have spent years researching and testing so that this model can be the ideal solution for all.
"Psychology and emotional response play big roles when you're living in such a relatively small space, so subtle moves can have a large impact." Whether one is looking for a weekend retreat or a mobile home equipped for an extended sojourn, the two founders have spent years researching and testing so that this model can be the ideal solution for all.
The family wanted a room on the main floor that could serve as an office and playroom. They also desired their home to include two sleeping lofts, rather than just one.
The family wanted a room on the main floor that could serve as an office and playroom. They also desired their home to include two sleeping lofts, rather than just one.
The award-winning tiny house builder ESCAPE has recently unveiled the first phase of Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village—a tiny home resort community in Northwest Wisconsin.
The award-winning tiny house builder ESCAPE has recently unveiled the first phase of Canoe Bay ESCAPE Village—a tiny home resort community in Northwest Wisconsin.
Based in the Bay Area, this firm is under Everlast Development, a licensed construction company with more than 15 years of experience in high-end, custom residential remodeling. Their homes are typically considered to be more of a recreational vehicle (RV), and are sealed with insulation that has an r-value of 20, making them portable and comfortable in temperatures as low as 0-degrees Fahrenheit.
Based in the Bay Area, this firm is under Everlast Development, a licensed construction company with more than 15 years of experience in high-end, custom residential remodeling. Their homes are typically considered to be more of a recreational vehicle (RV), and are sealed with insulation that has an r-value of 20, making them portable and comfortable in temperatures as low as 0-degrees Fahrenheit.
Located in sunny Southern California, The Zen Cottages offers three different models—as well as custom-built tiny homes—that are typically between 16 to 32 feet long and between 8 to 10 feet wide. Although the larger homes aren't ideal for transporting, the smaller Alpine model is built for long hauls and can even travel through rocky terrain. The interiors are light-filled, simple, and efficient, with careful attention to natural materials.
Located in sunny Southern California, The Zen Cottages offers three different models—as well as custom-built tiny homes—that are typically between 16 to 32 feet long and between 8 to 10 feet wide. Although the larger homes aren't ideal for transporting, the smaller Alpine model is built for long hauls and can even travel through rocky terrain. The interiors are light-filled, simple, and efficient, with careful attention to natural materials.
This 285-square-foot model has a kitchen that’s located opposite the bathroom, and plenty of storage areas.
This 285-square-foot model has a kitchen that’s located opposite the bathroom, and plenty of storage areas.
A self sustainable, eco friendly, Australian made tiny home.
A self sustainable, eco friendly, Australian made tiny home.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
Erin Moore of FLOAT Architectural Research and Design, based in Tucson, Arizona, designed a 70-square-foot writer’s retreat in Wren, Oregon, for her mother, Kathleen Dean Moore, a nature writer and professor of philosophy at nearby Oregon State University. The elder Moore wanted a small studio in which to work and observe the delicate wetland ecosystem on the banks of the Marys River. Enlisting her daughter’s design expertise, her professor husband’s carpentry savoir faire, the aid of friends, and a front loader, Kathleen and her crew erected the structure in September 2007. Photo by Gary Tarleton. Totally off the grid—–Kathleen forgoes the computer and writes by hand when there—–the Watershed was designed to tread as lightly on the fragile ecosystem as the wild turkeys and Western pond turtles that live nearby. “
Erin Moore of FLOAT Architectural Research and Design, based in Tucson, Arizona, designed a 70-square-foot writer’s retreat in Wren, Oregon, for her mother, Kathleen Dean Moore, a nature writer and professor of philosophy at nearby Oregon State University. The elder Moore wanted a small studio in which to work and observe the delicate wetland ecosystem on the banks of the Marys River. Enlisting her daughter’s design expertise, her professor husband’s carpentry savoir faire, the aid of friends, and a front loader, Kathleen and her crew erected the structure in September 2007. Photo by Gary Tarleton. Totally off the grid—–Kathleen forgoes the computer and writes by hand when there—–the Watershed was designed to tread as lightly on the fragile ecosystem as the wild turkeys and Western pond turtles that live nearby. “
Large Milgard windows face the south and west.
Large Milgard windows face the south and west.
The enlarged garage and the new ADU addition comprise 750 square feet in total.
The enlarged garage and the new ADU addition comprise 750 square feet in total.
The Oregon-based tiny home builder's flagship model, the Catalina, has a bright airy feel and offers which has a sleek look cool modern interiors.The home comes in three sizes—24, 28, or 32 feet—and features exterior details such as cedar accent siding and black metal framing. The home has two lofts, one for storage and one for sleeping, ample living space, a bathroom with a full shower, bathtub and toilet, and an optional solar setup allows the home to run off the grid. The Catalina starts at $65,000.
The Oregon-based tiny home builder's flagship model, the Catalina, has a bright airy feel and offers which has a sleek look cool modern interiors.The home comes in three sizes—24, 28, or 32 feet—and features exterior details such as cedar accent siding and black metal framing. The home has two lofts, one for storage and one for sleeping, ample living space, a bathroom with a full shower, bathtub and toilet, and an optional solar setup allows the home to run off the grid. The Catalina starts at $65,000.
The
The
They tiny house connects to the outdoors with clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, and a garage door that opens up an entire wall.
They tiny house connects to the outdoors with clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, and a garage door that opens up an entire wall.
The house is powered by solar panels.
The house is powered by solar panels.
The entrance to the Orchid Tiny House.
The entrance to the Orchid Tiny House.
The lake-level Beach Hut, built by Nathan and Adrianne’s father, further enhances the home’s indoor/outdoor living experience.
The lake-level Beach Hut, built by Nathan and Adrianne’s father, further enhances the home’s indoor/outdoor living experience.
The Roost26 tiny house features a lightweight, black AG metal roof and facade with a “detachable garden” on one side and bike racks on the other.
The Roost26 tiny house features a lightweight, black AG metal roof and facade with a “detachable garden” on one side and bike racks on the other.
With its open porch with an overhung roof, clerestory windows, and high ceilings, the Roadhaus Wedge RV by Wheelhaus feels much larger and more open than its 250 square feet would suggest.
With its open porch with an overhung roof, clerestory windows, and high ceilings, the Roadhaus Wedge RV by Wheelhaus feels much larger and more open than its 250 square feet would suggest.
Honomobo's HO4+ model is created out of four 40-foot shipping containers for a home that is not double wide but rather quadruple wide. In the 1,224 square feet of the home, owners can choose between a two-bedroom or three-bedroom option.
Honomobo's HO4+ model is created out of four 40-foot shipping containers for a home that is not double wide but rather quadruple wide. In the 1,224 square feet of the home, owners can choose between a two-bedroom or three-bedroom option.
Designed for an artist and entrepreneur client, this guest house features lots of light, access to the outdoors, and an industrial vibe.
Designed for an artist and entrepreneur client, this guest house features lots of light, access to the outdoors, and an industrial vibe.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.

26 more saves

Set cover photo