A modern take on the Scandinavian grill house, FLEXSE by St. Petersburg–based designers SA Lab is a sophisticated micro dwelling with an impressive list of seasonal adaptations. The cozy and comfortable modular house is the ideal place to retreat to during winter months, given its cubby-hole ambiance. In warmer weather, cuddling up inside can be exchanged for lounging on the open terrace outside. The modular design is adaptable for different purposes—it can serve as a sauna, a guest dwelling, and even a complete tiny house.