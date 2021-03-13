Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
The dining area features an oak table with metal legs, created by the local company Double Butter. The chairs are by Arhaus, and the light fixture is by Hammerton Studio. The living room is fitted with vintage chairs.
Crafted from glass and reclaimed wood by a team of master Javanese carpenters, the facade of this Balinese retreat is designed to slide open and let the outdoors in. The use of wood in House Aperture provides a strong sense of place: “For me, it is a transitional vehicle,” explains Alexis Dornier. The deep patina of the timber contrasts with floors crafted from locally sourced limestone and the verdant garden.
A modern take on the Scandinavian grill house, FLEXSE by St. Petersburg–based designers SA Lab is a sophisticated micro dwelling with an impressive list of seasonal adaptations. The cozy and comfortable modular house is the ideal place to retreat to during winter months, given its cubby-hole ambiance. In warmer weather, cuddling up inside can be exchanged for lounging on the open terrace outside. The modular design is adaptable for different purposes—it can serve as a sauna, a guest dwelling, and even a complete tiny house.
The enclosed porch also opens to a large patio and lush lawn.
In the kitchen, updated cabinetry and an open-concept layout create a modern feel, which is enhanced by quartz countertops and all-new, stainless-steel appliances.
Another view of the dining area looks back toward the kitchen. New, full-height windows look out onto trees surrounding the home; a central staircase leads down to the basement.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
Annemie Lathouwers grew up in a forested enclave on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. A nature preserve filled with stately pines, the area lured her back when she and her husband, David D’Hulst, began thinking about trading their house in the city for greener surroundings.
Designed by a little-known architect in 1949, the now streamlined home honors its original bones.
Whitewashed Tasmanian oak slats line the ceiling of the kitchen, which is designed to be hard-wearing for a family with a passion for cooking. Custom joinery surrounds the space.
The toilet is tucked behind a Douglas Fir door.
