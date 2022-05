The Kemps wanted to emulate a European-style kitchen that would be minimal in appearance, but highly functional. Their induction cooktop is centered in an island of white Calcutta marble. Custom base cabinets at the island have a cool gray automobile paint finish. The perimeter countertops are fabricated from absolute black granite while the walnut base cabinets continue the classic mid-century vibe. A sleek folding panel window system allows the kitchen to have full exposure to the exterior.