No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Photography by Matthew Millman
PHOTO: Shade Degges; DESIGN: Heather Heron
Blank Sofa is a minimal sofa created by South Korea-based designer Hyung Suk Cho. The sofa, which is made in Korea, is characterized by clean lines and a simple wooden structure. The back cushions are completely free to move around, and can be adjusted to allow for users to the turn the sofa into a daybed. The structure consists of three wooden legs that are further stabilized by a horizontal wooden piece that crosses through the legs.
Autobahn is a minimal table created by California-based designer Trevor Cheney. Inspired by the intersecting lines in transit maps, the table is designed with strategically placed legs to define work spaces. The initial concept came about while researching and observing how we perceive personal space. I envisioned people working together while also having ownership of their own space. The atypical leg orientation, which is visible from above as the legs extend through the top, subtly delineates the working surface. Suitable for both working and dining.
Nova Bench is a minimal bench created by Copenhagen-based designer Theresa Arns. The Nova bench has a simple black steel construction, which forms the base for a blackstained wooden plate and a velvet cushion. The wooden plate is held by two bent metal arcs, which are referring to classic Art Decoforms. The modern and raw black steel is complementing and contrasting the sophisticated velvet fabric. Materials include powdercoated steel, black stained oak tree, and foam cushions with velvet textile.
Photo by Douglas Friedman/Trunk Archive, Design by Ashe + Leandro
Photo by Brittany Ambridge, Design by Gachot Studios
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Kogan designed a number of the built-in furnishings, including the headboard and cupboard in the master bedroom.The cupboard is deliberately reminiscent of a mid-century stereo speaker. The vintage lounge chairs are by Percival Lafer.
Ebisu is a minimal chair created by Paris-based designer Jun Yasumoto. The chair and bar stool are characterized by interchangeable seat panels. They are constructed of aluminum, and are produced in Singapore. The chairs come in a variety of colors, and feature a curved seat-back to provide additional comfort. The bare seat is perforated to provide airflow and prevent sweat or dirt to accumulate.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles were chosen “because they’re incredibly economical, utilitarian, and we liked their kitschy feel,” explains Gaffney.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
An artist and an architect built their home, studios, and an exhibition space inside a lushly landscaped Antwerp warehouse.
In the dining area, a custom wine rack doubles as a partition for the open plan. The adjacent door leads to an expansive enclosed terrace.
Giro is a minimal table created by Brazil-based designer Pedro Paulo-Venzon. The project serves to be multifunctional, and can be used as either a table or stool. The work is illustrated through clean lines and simple forms. The surface rests atop a curved metal frame that is composed of a circle and line that form its legs. From the side profile, the legs appear to have a simple U-shaped form. The design is available in either black or white.
Narin Chair is a minimal chair created by England-based designer David Irwin. The elegant design features a smooth sweeping transition from the turned oak legs into the formed backrest, which also doubles as the mount for the pivot from where the back leg rotates. The seat and back are formed from layered birch ply with an oak veneer with an oiled finish and stainless steel fixings. The fixings contained on the underside of the chair slide along the grooves within the back legs to present a graceful silhouette with clean flowing lines, which looks as good folded away for storage as it does when open and in use.
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a
$30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.