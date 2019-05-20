The pop of orange as an accent color is picked up in the carport.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Metalword porcelain tile covers the floor of the bathroom. This space is made bright and airy thanks to the mostly white color scheme and skylight placed over the shower.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
The streamlined wardrobe panels are also finished in oak.
A large dressing room in the master suite shows off a uniquely customized built-in closet, which is perfectly inserted into the original curve of the ceiling.
Gregory Creek Residence - Cabinetry
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.
A wall-to-wall custom wardrobe offers smart storage.