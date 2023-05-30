Pablo designed his family's home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible. “We only had to take out one tree during this project,” he says. They reused the wood to create a railing around the terrace.
Pablo designed his family’s home to disrupt as little of the landscape as possible.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Pablo built the new addition into the slope in front of the house to blend it with the surrounding landscape. At the back of the property sits a greenhouse and a garage, the latter of which has solar panels on the roof.
Large windows and minimal furnishings in every bedroom help retain a tranquil, site-forward aesthetic.