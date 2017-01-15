As one of Eichler’s courtyard models, the office looks directly through the atrium and into the glass-enclosed living room, providing the ultimate indoor/outdoor feeling. The gray porcelain tile that Klopf Architecture installed in the interior is continued in the atrium.
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler
in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
This rendering of the Reagan house in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows the thoughtful renovation of a mid-century modern home.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
The floor plan.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.