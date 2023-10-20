SubscribeSign In
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The master bathroom is clad in inexpensive tile from Daltile. The wall-hung toilet is by Duravit.
The master bathroom is clad in inexpensive tile from Daltile. The wall-hung toilet is by Duravit.
Bathrooms have been updated.
Bathrooms have been updated.
Four-star plumbing fittings, a 10,000-litre tank for rainwater harvesting, and an Eco Hot Water Heat Pump from Sanden promote water and energy savings throughout the home.
Four-star plumbing fittings, a 10,000-litre tank for rainwater harvesting, and an Eco Hot Water Heat Pump from Sanden promote water and energy savings throughout the home.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.