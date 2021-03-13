Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
MH01’s angled roof, black shingles, and Superboard panels bring a modern sensibility to a traditional cottage form.
“When I first got down to this site, the boulder that is now along the walkway blew me away, as did the one outside of our bedroom,” Peck says. “I knew immediately that’s where the house should be located.”
Walls on each side of the open-concept living area are framed in full-height Ultimate windows and doors, which balance the couple’s desire for a modern aesthetic with the durability required for Maine’s extreme weather variations.
The existing wood structure and ceiling of the former saloon were completely refinished, and the exposed rafters were painted white for a brighter and more spacious feel. The old windows, floors, and finishes were replaced to create consistency with the new house.
A pitched roof optimizes the RPA LivingHome 1 for solar panels.
The single-story LivingHome 3 takes inspiration from midcentury case study homes in California.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
Large glazed walls connect the different functional volumes of the home. “You are constantly aware of the landscape as you walk from one area of the house to the next,” says Costello. This impression of the landscape being a part of the home itself is emphasized by the continuation of the board-formed concrete from exterior to interior.
The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Proto Home’s Northvale Residence is designed to be maintenance-free and to last a long time as a platform for innovation.
All of Scott Palamar’s selections and customizations brought the total to $150,000 for the 640-square-foot home and surrounding land. “I feel like I struck on such a novel solution because I was able to afford a home tailored to my lifestyle,” he says.
At 74 square meters (797 square feet), this variation of the Vinkelhuset line by Danish modular cabin designer Møn Huset is L-shaped in plan and hits all the right notes, boasting clean lines, a practical gabled roof, and simple, attractive detailing on the interior.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
