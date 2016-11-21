The entrance of the home features slate flagstone flooring and midcentury furniture.
The interior palette is simple, with concrete floors and plaster ceilings. The fireplace, made of stacked Roman brick, is another design move commonly seen in midcentury houses.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
The Buzyn residence features an open-plan interior.
In the living room, the Brillharts created a “unified, simple and clean design” that incorporated a bookcase and fireplace along the continuous 30-foot long anchor wall. The shelves are inset several inches away from the glass walls on either side. Each individual layer cantilevers outwards to create a floating effect that mirrors the way the house itself floats above the ground.
The addition of a glass wall in the center of the property further opens the interior space to the outside and allows for an additional source of natural light.
Carle revived the home’s exterior by recladding it in fresh cedar planks, local stone, and black anodized aluminum. He also replaced the original windows — all damaged — and changed the sizes of some to respond better to the outdoors.
Eliot Noyes's 1954 home is a simple, one-story building clad in fieldstone and wood, which blends easily into the landscape.
In addition to adjusting the windows, Carle dislocated all wall partitions from the main structure of the house to create a more open feel. “This way, we’re going back to the mythical plan libre dogma of those days, as a wink to our ancestors,” the French-Canadian architect jokes.
The mix of stone, masonry, and wood in the south-facing terrace replicates the style of the original house. In order to ensure the space felt warm and inviting, the architect replaced the existing steel structure with solid cedar, adding cedar posts and shutters to unite the wood ceiling with both the interior and with nature outside.
The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.
